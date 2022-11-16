Last updated on .From the section National League

Striker Alex Fletcher was injured in the early stages of the game

Bath City are to return to action on Saturday for the first time since striker Alex Fletcher suffered a serious head injury during a match.

The 23-year-old remains in a critical condition in intensive care after crashing into advertising hoardings during Bath's National League South game with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.

The match was abandoned, with the club postponing fixtures since as a result.

On Sunday Fletcher's parents said he is showing "small signs of improvement".

Bath said his family "are aware" of their decision to resume fixtures and "support" it.

The club's men's team will be the first to take to the field again when they travel to Billericay Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Former Plymouth Argyle player Fletcher had emergency neurosurgery at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after the injury and continues to receive hospital treatment.

"The past week has been incredibly hard, but we are united in our support for Alex, Ellie his fiancee and Alex's family," manager Jerry Gill told the club's website external-link .

"We are in agreement as a group that we have a duty of care to our football club to resume playing games and we will continue to be professional and committed in doing this to our best capabilities."