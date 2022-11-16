Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland's senior clubs in the women's and men's games will wear their change kits for one match next month as part of a homelessness awareness project.

SWPL sides will wear their away or third kits on 4 December, even if they are playing at home.

Premiership, Championship and League One and Two clubs will do likewise for fixtures on 23 and 24 December.

Shelter Scotland's #NoHomeKit project aims to highlight the number of people who do not have a home.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are delighted to support Shelter Scotland's #NoHomeKit this season and are committed to helping this worsening problem in Scotland.

"The details of the growing housing crisis in this country are staggering and we are proud that we are able to help in some way. I can't wait to see our clubs leave their home shirts at home for this historic round of fixtures."