Robert Lewandowski banned for three Barcelona games after red card
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week.
The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face.
Gerard Pique has been given a four-game ban after insulting the referee at half-time following that decision.
However former Spain defender Pique retired after that game.
Lewandowski's three-game ban was because of a gesture showing a "contemptuous attitude towards the referees".
It was only the second red card of his career - and he will miss La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe after returning from Qatar.