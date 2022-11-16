Close menu

Robert Lewandowski banned for three Barcelona games after red card

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski will miss three La Liga games after returning from Qatar

Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week.

The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face.

Gerard Pique has been given a four-game ban after insulting the referee at half-time following that decision.

However former Spain defender Pique retired after that game.

Lewandowski's three-game ban was because of a gesture showing a "contemptuous attitude towards the referees".

It was only the second red card of his career - and he will miss La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe after returning from Qatar.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport