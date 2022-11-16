Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski will miss three La Liga games after returning from Qatar

Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week.

The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face.

Gerard Pique has been given a four-game ban after insulting the referee at half-time following that decision.

However former Spain defender Pique retired after that game.

Lewandowski's three-game ban was because of a gesture showing a "contemptuous attitude towards the referees".

It was only the second red card of his career - and he will miss La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe after returning from Qatar.