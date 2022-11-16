Kian Harratt: Huddersfield fine player after being found guilty of hare coursing
Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town say they have given striker Kian Harratt a "significant fine" after he was convicted of hare coursing.
The 20-year-old striker was fined £830 by Beverley Magistrates Court last month.
His loan spell with League Two side Braford was subsequently terminated.
Huddersfield said in a statement that he had "shown genuine remorse for what he has done" but "that in no way excuses him."