Kian Harratt: Huddersfield fine player after being found guilty of hare coursing

Huddersfield

Kian Harratt
Kian Harratt scored once in nine appearances for Bradford City in all competitions before they terminated his loan spell

Huddersfield Town say they have given striker Kian Harratt a "significant fine" after he was convicted of hare coursing.

The 20-year-old striker was fined £830 by Beverley Magistrates Court last month.

His loan spell with League Two side Braford was subsequently terminated.

Huddersfield said in a statementexternal-link that he had "shown genuine remorse for what he has done" but "that in no way excuses him."

