Ivan Toney has scored 58 goals in 105 appearances for Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

The alleged breaches took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the England World Cup squad.

Brentford said in a statement: "The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately."

The statement continued: "We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed."

Toney has until 24 November to respond to the FA charges.

He said earlier this month, after the allegations were first reported, that he was "assisting the Football Association with their enquiries".

The FA prohibits players from gambling on football. During the time of the alleged betting rule breaches, Toney represented four different clubs.

He was on the books at Newcastle United from 2015-2018 but spent the majority of that time out on loan. The Northampton-born player had two spells at Scunthorpe United, playing for them in the 2016-17 season and again from January to May 2018, either side of six months on loan at Wigan.

Toney signed for Peterborough in August 2018, before making a £5m move to Brentford in September 2020.