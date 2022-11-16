World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game.
Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi.
Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez for the opener before Di Maria doubled their lead.
Di Maria added a third and Messi made it four before the break, as Correa completed the rout after the interval.
Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C opener on 22 November.
Mexico and Poland are also in the the same group as the two-time world champions.