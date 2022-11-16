Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Lionel Messi scored one and made another as Argentina cruised past the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game.

Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi.

Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez for the opener before Di Maria doubled their lead.

Di Maria added a third and Messi made it four before the break, as Correa completed the rout after the interval.

Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C opener on 22 November.

Mexico and Poland are also in the the same group as the two-time world champions.