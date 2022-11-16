Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City FC Women usually play their home games at Cardiff International Sports Stadium

Cardiff City's game against Abergavenny Town in the Genero Adran Premier attracted a crowd of 5,175 - a new domestic record for the women's game in Wales.

The crowd at Cardiff City Stadium saw the hosts secure a clinical 9-0 win with Phoebie Poole scoring a hat-trick.

Victory maintained Cardiff's position on top of the table.

The previous record had only been set at the start of the season when 1,426 saw Swansea City beat Cardiff Met.