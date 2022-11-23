Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group H
UruguayUruguay13:00South KoreaSouth Korea
Venue: Education City Stadium

World Cup 2022: Son Heung-min fit for South Korea opener against Uruguay

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min has scored 96 goals in 245 Premier League appearances for Tottenham
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Son Heung-min is fit for South Korea's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Thursday, despite wearing a mask after facial surgery.

The Tottenham forward - South Korea's captain - had an operation earlier this month after suffering fractures around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League match.

The 30-year-old has been training in Qatar in a mask.

"Son can play and will be able to play," said coach Paulo Bento.

Son has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for South Korea, who are in Group H alongside Portugal,Ghana and Uruguay.

"The fact he will be wearing a mask is not inconvenient for him, it is natural for him," added Bento.

"We will see tomorrow how it will be. Our hope is that he will feel comfortable as far as possible. He knows, and we know, that after this injury we cannot take any risks."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G

  • SwitzerlandSwitzerland10:00CameroonCameroon
  • BrazilBrazil19:00SerbiaSerbia

Group H

  • PortugalPortugal16:00GhanaGhana

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Costa Rica00000000
2Germany00000000
3Japan00000000
4Spain00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Belgium00000000
4Canada00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Switzerland00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana00000000
2South Korea00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Uruguay00000000
View full FIFA World Cup tables

