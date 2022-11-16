The original planning application for the stadium at Fossetts Farm was submitted in May 2017

Southend United say the best way out of their current financial problems is to complete their move to the proposed new stadium at Fossetts Farm.

The National League club are facing a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs, with the next hearing scheduled for 18 January.

And earlier this week they were given a £40,000 loan by the Shrimpers Trust to pay non-playing staff.

Chief executive Tom Lawrence said the support received had been "humbling".

In a statement on the club website external-link , he continued: "Whilst we currently have cashflow issues, there is a clear line of sight to see us through to the new stadium.

"Our loyal staff have been patient and hardworking, we do not take that for granted and we are very grateful to them for their understanding and support."

Southend have been based at their current Roots Hall ground since 1955, but the proposed new stadium will provide them with a facility with a capacity of more than 20,000.

The development would also include a 107 bed hotel, more than 1,400 homes, a club shop, restaurant and conference space.

The club learned in January that proposals for Fossetts Farm would not face a planning inquiry following numerous delays and setbacks since the idea was first mooted more than 20 years ago.

"The way out of the financial issues we are currently facing is to move to Fossetts Farm," said Lawrence.

"Our new training pitches are nearing completion; however, we will not be able to use them until spring, at which point the players can vacate Boots & Laces and work can commence on the new stadium and phase one of the apartment build.

"At that stage very significant sums will be released to the club. That will enable the club to be funded pending relocation to the new stadium where, once fully operational, the club will be self-sustaining.

"Pending the commencement of the construction works (and the release of funds to the club), work continues behind the scenes to secure bridging finance to pay off HMRC and to supplement the considerable parent company support, required at this time to compensate for double relegations, whilst we continue to build a squad to compete."