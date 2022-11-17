Mike Ashley sold his stake in Newcastle to the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund for £305m in 2021

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has taken over Coventry Building Society Arena after buying its three operating companies.

Ashley's Frasers Group had been named as the preferred bidder after making a £17m bid for the businesses, which have been placed into administration.

Coventry City agreed a deal on Wednesday to sell an 85% stake in the club to businessman Doug King.

A court ruled his £25m offer to own the stadium had come too late.

The judge ruled there was "not enough substance" in King's bid to delay making the administration orders and had been told the Frasers Group would pull out if there was further delay.

Speaking prior to the hearing, King told the BBC his offer to buy the club, which is subject to English Football League approval, would go forward whatever the court's decision regarding ownership of the CBS Arena.

The court heard that Arena Coventry Ltd (ACL), Arena Coventry (2006) Ltd and IEC Experience Ltd have only £1,201 in their bank accounts, with an energy bill for £2,000 due for payment on Friday.

Lawyers also told the court the companies would need £300,000 to continue trading beyond Friday and £645,000 to do so to the end of the month.

Coventry City Council own the freehold for the stadium, which was known as the Ricoh Arena when the Sky Blues first played there in 2005.

It was acquired by Wasps rugby union club in 2014 but they went into administration last month.

Ashley funds have kept stadium going

On Wednesday, Arena advisors FRP disclosed that only an advance payment from Frasers had saved the stadium from closure.

"Having conducted an accelerated sales process, the ACL board entered into an exclusivity agreement with a preferred bidder on 1 November, which, crucially included the payment of a non-refundable deposit to provide the necessary funding for the arena to continue to trade," FRP said in a statement.

"This was essential as the businesses are insolvent and had run out of cash. No other interested parties were willing to provide the required level of funding as set out in the bidding process, in the necessary timescales."

The deal agreed with King by Coventry owners SISU will clear all the Sky Blues' debts but the Stratford-upon-Avon-based businessman wanted to acquire both the club and the ground.

"We are super keen to get the stadium. The Sky Blues belong with the stadium and there's a chance we can get them together," he said.

"Mike Ashley came in, he's paid the money to keep the stadium going and we've played a couple of games there that we may not have been able to play if he hadn't done that."

King, a Norwich City supporter as a boy, continued: "If we don't get it, if it goes to the preferred bidder for £7-8m lower than we're willing to pay, I don't understand how that works.

"Then I guess we'll be out there still and hopefully be able to chat to the new owner, if it happens to be Mike Ashley."

But he added: "We're in, whatever happens."

Ashley, 58, sold his stake in Newcastle for £305m in October 2021 - having paid £134m for the club in 2007.

He was in charge at St James' Park for 14 years, during which their best finish was fifth in the Premier League in 2011-12.

Ashley was reportedly interested in buying Derby County after they went into administration in September 2021, but the now League One club was eventually bought by businessman David Clowes in the summer.

His signed contract to buy the CBS Arena came into immediate effect as soon as the operating companies entered administration.

In his ruling, the judge said five other companies had also been interested in buying the stadium but had fallen away before the Frasers Group deal was agreed.