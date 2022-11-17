Northern Ireland won four of their 22 competitive matches under Baraclough

Ian Baraclough says he was "disappointed" at being sacked as Northern Ireland manager but thanked the Irish FA "for the opportunity".

Baraclough, who lost the job on 21 October after 28 months in charge, said "this special country has given me some memories I will never forget".

He added that his appointment "was one of the greatest moments of my professional career to date".

"My time at the helm was not without challenges," added Baraclough.

"The Covid-19 pandemic, injuries to key players, and a squad in transition were all factors we had to accept and work with.

"I do think now that the squad are ready to take the next step on this journey and qualify for another major tournament."

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Baraclough, whose side won four of their 22 competitive games during his time in charge, added: "I take pride from the contribution my staff and I have made collectively, building on the work of Michael O'Neill and his colleagues, and handing over to the next person to lead this great nation.

"Managers are custodians, and the only certainty is that one day you will leave your role, but moments like the win over Bosnia and holding an exceptional Italy side to a draw will stay with me."

While Baraclough was booed by some Northern Ireland fans in the closing matches of his tenure, the former manager thanked "the supporters who, after the difficulties of Covid-19, followed us in great numbers around Europe, and continued to make Windsor Park a difficult place for other nations to visit".

"I have made many friends and have enjoyed the famous warmth and hospitality of the people of Northern Ireland," added Baraclough, who departed after his side narrowly avoided relegation to the fourth tier of the Nations League.

"The country will hold a special place in my heart and I will always look out for their results and will be a GAWA [green and white army] supporter for life."

Baraclough said working with the Northern Ireland players had been "a real joy and positive for me".

"I look forward to the next step of my coaching journey. I am energised and motivated to learn from this experience and to succeed in my next challenge."

The Irish FA is yet to announce a successor to Baraclough with former manager Michael O'Neill among those being linked with the job.