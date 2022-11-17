Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Cuthbert's volley against Lyon was voted the best goal of the 2019 Women's Champions League

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert has signed a new deal that will keep the midfielder at Chelsea until the summer of 2025 - nine years after she joined the club.

She has helped Chelsea win the Women's Super League, FA Cup and Continental Cup since moving there as a teenager.

The 24-year-old has scored 20 goals in 56 caps since her debut in 2016.

She said: "I'm delighted. It's been a long time coming, but I'm happy to finally get it over the line. This is my club - this is where I want to be."

The former Glasgow City player added: "The hard work is just beginning, it's only a stepping stone in where I want to be.

"I've still got a lot to learn, I've still got a lot to give to this club. I know I've got more in my tank and that I can reach even bigger heights."

The Irvine-born player immediately showed her worth in her first full season by finishing third-top scorer as Chelsea won a second WSL and FA Cup double.

She was named Chelsea Women's Player of the Year in 2018-19 and last season scored eight times in 29 matches as the Blues retained the WSL title and won the FA Cup.

Cuthbert made her international debut against Belarus in 2016 and scored against Argentina in the 2019 World Cup finals on her way to being named Scotland Women's Player of the Year.

"We are delighted to have extended Erin's contract. Erin in her time with us has been key to our success and is now coming into her prime," said Chelsea general manager Paul Green.

"We look forward to seeing her continue to improve and develop in central midfield in the upcoming years."