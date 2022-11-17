Eight of Sam Nombe's 10 goals this season have come in League One

Exeter City striker Sam Nombe believes he has lots more goals in him after his good start to the season.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 21 games this campaign, the same as number as the whole of last season.

He has helped form a formidable attacking trio alongside Jevani Brown and EFL young player of the month Jay Stansfield as Exeter have made a promising start to life in League One.

"I've still got plenty more goals to score," Nombe told BBC Sport.

"It's all about what I can do in reaching my potential in this league.

"It's about taking opportunities and I feel this is what I'm doing here."

Nombe moved to Exeter in the summer of 2021 and helped fire the Grecians to promotion, although the second half of his first season was disrupted due to a hamstring injury.

"It's about keeping on top of my rehab and making sure I don't get injured again and doing the right things away from football and not just at football," he added.

"But my main focus is to carry on playing and be fit for every game and play in every game to the best of my ability and not have little strains or little things holding me back.

"It's been my biggest focus right now and it's allowed me to focus and do well in the games."

Jevani Brown, Jay Stansfield and Sam Nombe have scored more than half of Exeter's goals this season between them

Nombe, Brown and Stansfield have scored 21 goals and had another 17 assists between them this season, with on-loan Fulham youngster Stansfield linking up with the pair who are in their second seasons at St James Park.

"We understand each other so well, we're bouncing off each other, we talk to each other off the pitch, we're always learning things about each other," Nombe said.

"We understand how we work and the way we're thinking and it's affecting us on the pitch.

"We're getting not just goals for ourselves, but we're also assisting each other which is important because you're building more of a connection and better relationships between you, which is then impacting on the pitch and allowing us to do so well."