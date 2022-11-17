Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Crowds returning to Ashton Gate after the Covid-19 pandemic saw Bristol City's losses come down compared to 2021

Bristol City made a pre-tax loss of £28.5m for the 2021-22 season.

Accounts released by the Championship club for the year to 31 May, 2022 show an improvement on the £38.4m loss for the previous 12-month period.

Owner Steve Lansdown put in £15.3m last year to keep the club - who have finished 15th and 17th in the past two seasons in the Championship - going.

The Robins made £1.3m on player sales, down almost £5m year-on-year, while wages also fell by £5m.

The club has accumulated losses of more than £198m since finance billionaire Lansdown became chairman more than 20 years ago.

"An improvement of £9.9m on the prior season loss is a step in the right direction," chief executive Richard Gould told the club website.

"However, although we are pleased with the resilience shown in bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic, recording a large loss again this year demonstrates that there is a lot of work left to do.

"We benefitted from our supporters being able to return to Ashton Gate, from both a financial and an atmospheric viewpoint and we are forever grateful for their support, but the transfer market has shown only minimal signs of returning to the level it was prior to the Covid-19 pandemic."