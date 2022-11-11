Last updated on .From the section England

Katie Robinson became the newest England cap as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw with Norway this week

The England senior women's team has introduced legacy numbers which will be given to every player to have represented the nation.

The 227 players who have played for the Lionesses will be assigned a number from the order in which they played for their country.

It marks the 50th anniversary of the team's first international, against Scotland on November 18, 1972.

Sue Buckett, the goalkeeper in that game, is awarded number 1.

The most recent England debutant, Katie Robinson, is number 227.

Kay Cossington, the Football Association's head of women's technical, said: "We want to thank everyone who has worn the shirt and epitomised what it means."

The numbers will feature on all England matchday shirts from now on, starting with the Arnold Clark Cup match against South Korea on February 16 next year at Milton Keynes.

Every one of the 227 players will receive an official England cap with their number embroidered on it, mirroring what already happens with the men's team. The 11 members of the 1972 squad were given theirs at the recent friendly win over world champions USA at Wembley.

Cossington said: "Every former player has played their part in the team's journey and the introduction of legacy numbers is a permanent reminder of their impact and the history of the England senior women's team.

"All 227 players are valued members of the 'England family' and we hope they can reflect with pride on being part of a small group of women who have transformed football and made an everlasting impact on society."