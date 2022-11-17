Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup because of the leg injury he sustained playing for Bayern Munich last week.

On Tuesday, Senegal's football federation said Mane would miss their "first games" at the tournament but further tests have since been done.

Mane, 30, was forced off during Bayern's win over Werder Bremen with an injury "to his right fibula".

Senegal start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday.

The West Africans are in Group A with games against hosts Qatar (25 November) and Ecuador (29 November) to follow.

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Mane is Senegal's talisman, having scored the winning penalty when the Teranga Lions became continental champions for the first time in February, defeating Egypt in a shoot-out in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Within two months Mane had repeated the feat, netting the decisive spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt - in a game that again pitted him against then Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah - on penalties in a play-off to qualify for Qatar.

More to follow.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds