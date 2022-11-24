Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group A
NetherlandsNetherlands16:00EcuadorEcuador
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

World Cup 2022: Netherlands v Ecuador - Dutch boss Louis van Gaal says no protest planned

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal during training with his players
Van Gaal's side beat Senegal 2-0 in their 2022 World Cup opener

The Netherlands will not mirror Germany's protest at the World Cup when they play Ecuador on Friday, says manager Louis van Gaal.

Germany's players covered their mouths before their game against Japan to show that "Fifa is silencing" teams, according to their coach Hansi Flick.

The gesture followed Fifa threatening players with a booking for wearing the OneLove armband during games in Qatar.

"No," said Van Gaal when asked if his team were planning any protest.

"We put a full stop after all the political issues last Thursday. We have this purpose and we're not going to have that tarnished by the actions of Fifa, or whichever other organisation.

"But I've already responded - I think that's enough."

BBC Analysis editor Ros Atkins looks at the controversies around the Qatar World Cup

The Netherlands began the OneLove campaign before Euro 2020 to promote diversity and inclusion, and as a message against discrimination.

"We paid a lot of attention to this [OneLove]," said defender Denzel Dumfries. "Over the past few weeks, we've really talked about it a lot. But we came to Qatar to play football. That's what we're focusing on.

"We've said what we need to say, and from now on we need to concentrate on playing football."

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in their 2022 World Cup opener.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay came on as a substitute in that game after two months out with a hamstring injury.

"He has played 30 minutes and the next step would be 45 minutes," said Van Gaal.

"The injury he has makes it so difficult to decide when he can start. But he is an extraordinary player and so I have set aside my principles because I consider him to be incredibly important to my team.

"I explained this to the players, that I am doing all this for Memphis, and the players accepted this."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2Croatia10100001
3Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

Fifa World Cup 2022