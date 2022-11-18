Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Leah Williamson led England to the Euro 2022 title this summer

Fifa World Cup 2022 Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Leah Williamson says she "hasn't got any interest" in watching this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Middle East nation was a controversial choice as host in 2010.

It has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights and treatment of migrant workers.

"It's a shame that we are heading into what should be the greatest show on earth with this huge shadow over the top of it," Williamson told the BBC.

"And I don't know quite how we got here, if I'm honest.

"I'm disappointed and I think it is a shame as growing up, watching the World Cup was one of the things that brought everybody together."

'I want to use my voice'

Qatar was accused of paying Fifa officials £3m in bribes to secure their backing for their World Cup bid, but was cleared after a two-year investigation.

Fifa's then president, Sepp Blatter, supported Qatar's bid but has now said the decision was a mistake.

In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid.

However, the Qatar government has said the total is misleading, because not all the deaths recorded were of people working on World Cup-related projects.

A recent report by Human Rights Watch said members of Qatar's LGBTQ+ community were detained and physically abused by the country's security services, while a Qatar World Cup ambassador was criticised for saying homosexuality was "damage in the mind".

Qatar's World Cup organisers say that "everyone is welcome" to visit the country to watch the football, and that no-one will be discriminated against.

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players at the World Cup, which begins on Sunday. England's Harry Kane and nine other captains of European teams will wear 'One Love' armbands during the tournament.

Arsenal defender Williamson, who led the Lionesses to glory at Euro 2022 this summer, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I want to use my voice.

"I think there's times when it will be appropriate to make sure that this doesn't happen again and be a force for change.

"I'll support the boys but I haven't got any interest in it as a fan really this year, which is sad."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds