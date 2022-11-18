James Gale: Mansfield Town forward agrees new deal until 2024
Mansfield Town forward James Gale has signed a new contract to run until the summer of 2024.
The 20-year-old's deal with the League Two club also has an option for a further year.
Gale joined the Stags from non-league Long Eaton United in September 2021 and has made eight appearances this season.
He scored his first goal against Manchester City U21s in the EFL Trophy and said: "I feel like I'm part of the squad now and just want to push on."