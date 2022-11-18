Sporting director Dmitri Halajko is back at Colchester for a second spell with the club

Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield will have an improved transfer budget for the January window as they look to climb the League Two table.

The U's are bottom with just 11 points from 18 games - and have not won any of the last eight matches.

Former Wycombe coach Bloomfield, 38, is in his first managerial job and wants to strengthen the squad.

"We've gone to the chairman and asked for extra funds for January," sporting director Dmitri Halajko told BBC Essex.

"There was already a good budget to strengthen in January, but he has agreed to strengthen even more so.

"We've got a good current crop of players, some coming back from injury, so that should hopefully improve our immediate form and then we've got January where the chairman's made extra investment available."

Halajko returned to the club last summer, having been West Ham's academy coach until the end of 2021, and was involved in Bloomfield's appointment as head coach at the end of September.

"There were lots of things taken into consideration, a profile was drawn up and we interviewed everyone against that. We believe Matt is going to turn the club around," he said.

"We don't want to be down the bottom of the league. That's not what I came here for. That's not what Matt's here for. That's not what the chairman wants. We want to challenge for the top six.

"At the moment, the league position's nowhere near that but over the next two transfer windows we want to help build a squad that does get us up there, that looks upwards, looks for promotion."

Halajko dismissed suggestions from some supporters that others at the club had tried to influence Bloomfield's team selection and tactics.

"I did hear those rumours and found them strange. No football club I've been at before would work like that. And I would never go to work for a football club that works like that. I can 100% guarantee that's not the case," he said.