Seamus Conneely has made 15 appearances for Accrington Stanley this season

Accrington Stanley captain Seamus Conneely says he is confident they can pull together the form to move away from the League One relegation places.

The club have won just once in their past eight league games and are just outside the bottom four in 20th place.

The 34-year-old is also set to make his 300th Stanley appearance when they take on Cambridge United on Saturday.

"We're going through a rough patch but I'm confident we can turn it around," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I'm a bit stressed at the moment over the position we're in and I'm doing everything I can, along with the players and coaching staff, and I'm confident we'll kick on when we get that win."

Conneely came to Stanley in 2015, linking up with John Coleman - who he had played under at League of Ireland Premier Division side Sligo Rovers.

Since then he has been a mainstay in the line-up, helping the club win promotion to the third tier in 2017-18, and sees himself finishing his career with Stanley.

"When I came over in 2015 I never would have envisaged I would have been here so long and played so many games," Conneely added.

"I'd like to finish off my career here. It's been really good to me and my family. The manager and chairman, I owe them an awful lot.

"I'm settled here. My wife is very happy here, I've got two children who are going to go to school in the area, they are going to grow up with Lancashire accents, so I need to deal with that," he joked.