A scuffle broke out after Wycombe's Josh Scowen was fouled by Forest Green's Regan Hendry

Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Jacobson has been banned for three games for violent conduct.

The 36-year-old admitted a charge after an incident 12 minutes into the second half of his side's 2-0 win at Forest Green Rovers last Saturday.

Video evidence presented to the Football Association saw an incident that the match officials missed.

It came during an on-pitch scuffle between players from both sides, with five players shown yellow cards.

Both clubs have also been charged by the FA with failing to control their players during the incident, while Forest Green's Dominic Bernard has had a violent conduct charge related to the scuffle dismissed.

Jacobson will miss Wycombe's trip to Cheltenham on Saturday, the visit of Portsmouth to Adams Park eight days later and their League One game away at Lincoln on Saturday, 10 December.