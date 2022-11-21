Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side are seven points clear of third-placed Chesham United with a game in hand

Truro City remain the only unbeaten side in the top seven tiers of English football after a 3-0 win over Winchester City.

Goals either side of half-time for Andrew Neal put the White Tigers in control before Dan Sullivan made the game safe 11 minutes after the break.

Truro have won 13 and drawn three of their 16 games in Southern Premier Division South this season.

"The players deserve all the plaudits," said manager Paul Wotton.

"We're in a good run of form and to win 13 and draw three - and win nine on the trot - I think you have to enjoy these times in football.

"It's only 16 games gone, so there's a long way to go, but we're doing everything right at the moment," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Despite their impressive form, Wotton's side are only a point clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Weston-super-Mare keeping up with the Cornish side.

"Weston-super-Mare are a brilliant football team," added Wotton. "We drew 0-0 with them at home and it was a hell of a game.

"If you'd have won nine games on the trot you'd have expected to have accumulated a bit more of a lead than one point, but it is what it is.

"Weston-super-Mare are an excellent football team and I expect them to be right there all season."