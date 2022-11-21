Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman was left frustrated after his side's 1-0 loss at home to Knaphill.

George Pilbeam's ninth-minute goal proved to be decisive as the island side lost a league game for the first time this season.

The Bulls are seventh in Combined Counties Premier Division South, with 29 points from 12 games.

"I think for the first 10 or 15 minutes we started very slow and weren't quite at it," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They've gone and got a goal which wasn't a particularly great goal from our side of things.

"After that we huffed and puffed a little bit in the first half, and even in the rest of the game we probably had the majority of the possession but didn't really create too much."

Freeman's side welcome second-placed Badshot Lea - who are five points ahead of Jersey having played an extra game and have scored the most goals in the league this season - to Springfield on Saturday.

"They're not used to losing games because they're good players," Freeman added of his side.

"I'd expect them to be ready to hopefully get a reaction to what's happened here because it's going to be an important game next week in the scale of the season against one of our potential rivals for promotion, so it's a massive game and I expect a good reaction from our players."