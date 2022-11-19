Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Watch the BBC's World Cup 2022 TV titles

Over the years, the BBC Sport opening titles for the World Cup have become an iconic part of the tournament's coverage.

This year, the opening video, which you can watch above, features 61 individual players from World Cups through the years. But how many of them can you name against the clock?

To give you some help, we'll provide their country and the years they played in the World Cup.

You've got 10 minutes... can you give us all 61?

Can you name all the players in the BBC World Cup opening titles? How to play Score: 0 / 61 10:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 61 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Number Hint Player 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 Give up!

