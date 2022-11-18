Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: O'Neill double gives Larne comeback win over Swifts

Larne extended their lead at the top of the Premiership table to six points but were made to work hard for a 2-1 home win over struggling Dungannon Swifts.

They needed a Paul O'Neill double, with the winner arriving eight minutes from time, to come from behind and secure an important three points at Inver Park.

Linfield moved into the top four, above Crusaders on goal difference, with a 2-0 away win over Ballymena United.

Chris McKee stabbed in the opener with Jimmy Callacher grabbing the second.

While the Invermen now have a six-point lead over Glentoran, the Glens have played two games less and they will face Cliftonville on Sunday.

Defeat for the second-from-bottom Swifts at Inver leaves them with just four points from 16 top-flight games this season.

Dean Shiels' men opened the scoring in the 44th minute when Ryan Mayse kept his composure to find the net from 40 yards after Larne stand-in goalkeeper Jack McIntyre failed to clear a long ball forward after coming well off his line.

Larne levelled the game on 50 minutes when in-form striker O'Neill scored from close range after he followed up a Leroy Millar shot that visiting keeper Declan Dunne failed to hold.

The former Cliftonville forward's winner came in the 82nd minute when he was again in the right place at the right time to tap home after an impressive run and cross from the left by Ben Doherty.

Larne created plenty of chances in the first half, most notably a Millar chance on 40 minutes when his powerful strike from a tight angle was saved by Dunne onto his crossbar.

The visiting side started the game on the front foot and came close to opening the scoring when Rhyss Campbell hit the post early on before Caolon Marron's header was cleared off the line on 13 minutes.

Tiernan Lynch's men now go to Windsor Park on Tuesday night to face Linfield in a rearranged league match.

McKee and Callacher give Blues away win

Watch: Blues run out comfortable winners over Ballymena

Defending champions Linfield took the lead in the 28th minute when ex-Rangers striker Chris McKee stabbed into the top corner impressively on the volley after Callacher had found him with a clever knock down.

Callacher, making his 350th appearance for the Blues, got on the scoresheet himself in the 50th minute just after half time when he met a Kirk Millar cross to stab home.

It could, and should, have been 3-0 three minutes from time but Linfield midfielder Chris Shiels missed a penalty.

Captain Jamie Mulgrew was brought down by Sean O'Neill and Shields took the spot kick, but he was denied as the ball struck the inside of both posts.

The Sky Blues had their own chances to open the scoring early on, with their best coming in the 20th minute when Davy McDaid fired just wide, but their attacking threat waned as the match progressed.

The result means David Healey's men move to one point behind third-placed Cliftonville, while the Sky Blues remain ninth, two points ahead of 10th-placed Newry City.

There are three Irish Premiership matches on Saturday with Carrick Rangers hosting Portadown, Newry going to the Crues and Glenavon at home to Coleraine, before the Glens host the Reds on Sunday.