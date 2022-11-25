Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group D
TunisiaTunisia10:00AustraliaAustralia
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Tunisia v Australia

Ajdin Hrustic
Australia playmaker Ajdin Hrustic was injured playing for Hellas Verona

TEAM NEWS

Tunisia surprisingly left out the experienced Wahbi Khazri from their opening match with Denmark, but he could come back into the side.

After his booking in that game Taha Khenissi is one yellow card away from a suspension.

Australia coach Graham Arnold says key playmaker Ajdin Hrustic is "95 percent fit" after an ankle injury, so he should start.

Aaron Mooy, Mitchell Duke and Jackson Irvine are a booking away from a ban.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Australia are extremely hard-working but they are short of quality to go with their effort.

Tunisia showed against Denmark that they are a really well-organised team, and I can see them using their nous to edge this.

Prediction: 1-0

Chris Sutton's predictions for the second round of World Cup games.

MATCH FACTS

  • This is just the third meeting between Tunisia and Australia in all competitions - Australia won 3-0 in a friendly in October 1997, before Tunisia won 2-0 at the 2005 Confederations Cup.
  • Tunisia's only win in their last 13 group-stage games since 1998 came against Panama four years ago.
  • The Tunisians are aiming to record two unbeaten matches within a single World Cup campaign for only the second time after 1978 (W1, D1, L1).
  • The Aussies have won just two of their 17 World Cup matches (D4, L11).
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2Croatia10100001
3Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

