Salem Al Dawsari became just the second Saudi Arabia player to score in more than one edition of the World Cup, along with Sami Al Jaber (3).

Manager Herve Renard says Saudi Arabia's stunning win over Argentina will count for little if they fail to get out their World Cup group.

Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

They can seal their place in the knockout rounds with a win in their second game against Poland on Saturday.

"Nothing has changed. We are still the lowest team in the group in terms of ranking and experience," said Renard.

"The only good thing at the end of this stage is to finish number one or two."

The Saudis, ranked 51st in the world, reached the last 16 on their World Cup debut in 1994 but have not advanced to the knockout phase in their past four attempts.

"We know where we come from and we keep our humility because if we don't have the humility we won't be able to play a good game," added Frenchman Renard.

Meanwhile, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said Robert Lewandowski will remain first-choice penalty taker despite his miss in their goalless draw against Mexico.

Michniewicz added that the size of the occasion may have got to some of his players but expects to see an improved performance against Saudi Arabia.

"Perhaps stage fight paralysed a few people," he said. "But it will not be there anymore."

TEAM NEWS

Saudi Arabia will be without defender Yasser Al Shahrani who is expected to miss the rest of the tournament after suffering abdominal and facial injuries in a collision with goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais against Argentina.

Captain Salman Al Faraj is also doubtful with a shin problem.

Poland have doubts over Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski, who both picked up knocks against Mexico.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Wow, what a shock it was to see Saudi Arabia beat Argentina.

Was it the game of their lives for them to come back and win 2-1? We might find out here, but they will be full of confidence now.

Poland, meanwhile, were particularly poor against Mexico and they didn't have any fluency to their play.

I was expecting a lot more from them. I think they probably need to win this game to have a chance of reaching the last 16, but they might have to settle for a point.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

MATCH STATS

Saudi Arabia have lost nine of their 10 World Cup games against European nations, with the exception being a 1-0 win over Belgium in 1994.

Poland have kept a clean sheet in their past two World Cup games; only from 1974 to 1978 have they recorded three straight shutouts at the finals.

Saudi Arabia have won their past two World Cup games, beating Egypt in their final game of the 2018 tournament, and Argentina this year. They had only won two of their first 15 games in the competition (D2 L11).

Poland attempted six shots against Mexico, their lowest tally in a World Cup match since Opta have this data from 1966, with their previous low being eight shots against Germany in 2006.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski has not scored in four World Cup appearances, attempting 11 shots in this time while also missing a penalty against Mexico last time out.

