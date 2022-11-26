Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh

Drumchapel UnitedDrumchapel United13:30FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
Line-ups
Drumchapel United
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lochhead
- 2Orr
- 4Coleman
- 5McLaren
- 3Mills
- 22MacKenzie
- 18Breen
- 15Deas
- 23Finnigan
- 9Grehan
- 8Docherty
Substitutes
- 7McInally
- 10Templeton
- 11McWaters
- 12Bowers
- 14McIntyre
- 17Winton
- 19Hardie
- 21Glazer
FC Edinburgh
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 30Crane
- 4Hamilton
- 17Fontaine
- 3McIntyre
- 23Murray
- 13Jacobs
- 28Craigen
- 11Robertson
- 10Handling
- 7Shanley
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 5Waller
- 9See
- 25Boyle
- 26Kerr
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands