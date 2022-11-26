Close menu
Scottish Cup - Third Round
Drumchapel UnitedDrumchapel United13:30FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
Venue: Lochburn Park, Scotland

Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Drumchapel United

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lochhead
  • 2Orr
  • 4Coleman
  • 5McLaren
  • 3Mills
  • 22MacKenzie
  • 18Breen
  • 15Deas
  • 23Finnigan
  • 9Grehan
  • 8Docherty

Substitutes

  • 7McInally
  • 10Templeton
  • 11McWaters
  • 12Bowers
  • 14McIntyre
  • 17Winton
  • 19Hardie
  • 21Glazer

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 30Crane
  • 4Hamilton
  • 17Fontaine
  • 3McIntyre
  • 23Murray
  • 13Jacobs
  • 28Craigen
  • 11Robertson
  • 10Handling
  • 7Shanley

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 5Waller
  • 9See
  • 25Boyle
  • 26Kerr
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Top Stories