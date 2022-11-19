Last updated on .From the section Football

Gianni Infantino spoke for nearly an hour as he made his defence of Qatar and the World Cup

Former Wales sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson says Gianni Infantino and Fifa look "frustrated" by the scrutiny World Cup hosts Qatar are facing.

Infantino has passionately defended Qatar, which faces criticism for migrant worker deaths and treatment of LGBT people.

Olympic silver medallist Jackson came out as gay in 2017 and is a Wales ambassador in Qatar.

"He [Infantino] looks very enclosed, anxious and frustrated," said Jackson.

"I think as an organisation Fifa have seen what has happened, and there are real distractions taking away from their desire which is the football.

"Gianni looks frustrated, but if you make a situation like what has happened here then you have to expect these sort of questions and answer for them."

Jackson is representing Wales as part of the Welsh Government's 'Voices Wales' scheme, which also includes former international footballer Laura McAllister, presenter Katie Owen and chef Bryn Williams.

In protest at Qatar's criminalisation of same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships, nine nations will wear OneLove captain's armbands during the World Cup.

Wales and England are among those nine nations, and expect to wear the armband which promotes diversity and inclusion despite Fifa launching its own initiative on the eve of the tournament.

Jackson believes the spotlight placed on Qatar as a result of the World Cup will force them to look at their own laws and hopefully bring about change.

"When the whole world focuses on a particular subject, I think Qatar will have a look at itself. I really do," said Jackson.

"No country wants to be and island and be pushed out, so when the focus is there hopefully that's where we can create change.

"That's our hope, that's our desire and that's what we are driving for.

"When the World Cup is over people will still be pushing Qatar to reverse some of its feelings."

The Netherlands began the OneLove campaign prior to Euro 2020 as a message against discrimination

For Jackson's home nation, Wales, Qatar 2022 is the first World Cup qualified for in 64 years and a chance to bring more positive attention towards the country.

The seas of red which descended on France for Euro 2016 embodied a new age for Welsh football.

Wales relished the global attention and were recognised with an 'outstanding contribution' award from Uefa.

"It is really exciting, I was lucky enough to go to the Euros in 2016, right up to the semi-finals," said Jackson.

"I saw there the passion that the Wales supporters and fans have, so for us here in Doha, we are trying to show the world that we are just about sport.

"Yes we are using sport to say to the world we exist, but we want to show the good things about Wales, that's why I'm here.

"For a lot of people around the world if Wales is not their first team, we will be their second team."

Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, a day before Wales begin their campaign against the United States (19:00 GMT).