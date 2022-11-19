Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Tottenham centre-back Dier has 47 England caps

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England's Eric Dier says alcohol isn't needed "to create a great atmosphere" after Fifa announced last-minute alcohol ban for World Cup stadiums.

Fifa changed its policy two days before the tournament kicks off in Qatar.

Alcohol was set to be served "in select areas within stadiums", despite its sale being strictly controlled in the Muslim country.

"I'd like to think you can enjoy yourself with or without alcohol," Dier said on Saturday.

"It's up to us as a team and every team in the tournament to bring great football, exciting football and that's what is going to create a great atmosphere in the stadiums."

People in corporate areas of stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.

The World Cup starts on Sunday when hosts Qatar play Ecuador.

In his news conference on Saturday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: "I think if, for three or four hours a day, you cannot drink a beer, you will survive."

Dier added: "Players and fans feed off each other and we need to be the ones to initiate that with good football.

"The football is the fundamental thing in creating that environment."

England get their campaign under way against Iran on Monday at 13:00 GMT.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds