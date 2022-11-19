Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Hartlepool United will be Christopher Missilou's fifth EFL club after Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Newport County

Hartlepool have signed Christopher Missilou on a short-term deal.

The former France Under-18 midfielder and Congo international was a free agent, having been released by Oldham Athletic in the summer.

Missilou, 30, previously played for Pools manager Keith Curle at Northampton Town.

"Chris provides cover for the current injuries we've got but also comes in with great quality and experience," said Curle.

As well as those two clubs, Missilou has also had short spells at both Swindon Town and Newport County.

He made his debut in Hartlepool's League Two fixture at Barrow on Saturday.

