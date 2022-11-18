Close menu

Karim Benzema: France striker out of World Cup 2022 with thigh injury

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France striker Karim Benzema is out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after he sustained a thigh injury in training.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, given to the player of the year in world football, after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

The French national team said he had suffered a thigh problem and would not be able to feature in tournament.

"The whole team shares Karim's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery," it added.

The French Football Federation said the injury would need "three weeks of convalescence".

France are in Group D and play Australia on 22 November, Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30 November.

Head coach Didier Deschamps has until Monday to name a replacement and the injury to 34-year-old Benzema, who has scored 37 times in 97 matches for France, is another blow for the World Cup holders.

They are already without midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante because of injury while Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is trying to be fit to play having missed his past five club matches.

On Wednesday, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku was ruled out of the tournament after he limped out of training, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani called up as a replacement.

More to follow...

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by 3rguy, today at 23:15

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 23:15

    Good, he showed his true colours with his team mate previously. Perhaps this is karma? According to a BBC report from 24 Nov 2021 he was found guilty of conspiring to blackmail a fellow French footballer with a sex tape.
    Overrated and an awful person if the BBC report I have directly quoted from (let's see if this is removed despite this being a BBC quote) is anything to go by. Good riddance.

  • Comment posted by Hermile, today at 23:14

    It's a shame for him as a player as he'll be too old for the next WC but it's not that bad news for France as with the new 4 in defence tactics France has now to play, we're probably better off without him and have Giroud on. I'm no expert and he will be missed but France will be ok without him, hopefully.

  • Comment posted by jogon, today at 23:14

    Yawn...

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 23:14

    You’re still not winning, England lol

  • Comment posted by crazy jalfrazi, today at 23:14

    Could it be 3rd time on a roll that holders are out at group Stage?

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 23:13

    Couldn't happen to a nicer criminal!

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 23:15

      dms replied:
      Hear hear. He is a rodent in human form.

  • Comment posted by i love 2 faart, today at 23:13

  • Comment posted by patroy, today at 23:13

    A great footballer, really sorry he is not there. I want to see the best players there irrespective of which country they play for.

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 23:13

    Nooooooooooooooooo. He must be gutted. In form, Ballon D’or…..getting on a bit so chances of being at this peak in 4yrs time are slim. What a shame. I’m a fan. Been in the shadows too long and he’s persisted. I’m gutted for him

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, today at 23:11

    There goes my golden boot winner.....

    • Reply posted by Blueboy, today at 23:15

      Blueboy replied:
      You mean Ronaldo?

  • Comment posted by Trick, today at 23:11

    game changer

  • Comment posted by Blueboy, today at 23:10

    And here comes the anti-world cup comments!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 23:10

    Oh no say its not true....

    He said sarcastically....

  • Comment posted by Me and Galileo, today at 23:10

  • Comment posted by sagol, today at 23:10

    At the rate france are losing players, they will end up fielding a 5 a-side team, england will fancy their chances.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:10

    They won it in 2018 without him but are also missing important players like Kante and Pogba (stop laughing), tough one for France

  • Comment posted by Len Ovo, today at 23:10

    He can go home and drink 🍺

  • Comment posted by davec , today at 23:08

    • Reply posted by Hermile, today at 23:11

      Hermile replied:
      Haha

  • Comment posted by MELSI31, today at 23:08

    Bad luck, he´s an excellent player, I´ve always rated him!

    • Reply posted by VFR750, today at 23:10

      VFR750 replied:
      Maguire?

