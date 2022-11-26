Spain v Germany

Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany winger Leroy Sane has returned to training wearing strapping on his right knee

TEAM NEWS

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has hinted at making changes despite his side's 7-0 win against Costa Rica.

"I don't think I've ever repeated a line-up and I probably won't repeat one," he said after the opening game.

Germany will monitor winger Leroy Sane, who is doubtful after missing the defeat by Japan with a knee problem.

Niklas Sule, normally a central defender, struggled at right-back against Japan and could be replaced by Thilo Kehrer or Lucas Klostermann.

Head coach Hansi Flick also has the option of shifting Joshua Kimmich to right-back, though that would necessitate a midfield reshuffle.

If Japan avoid defeat against Costa Rica in Sunday's first game, then a defeat would send Germany out. Spain's place in the knockout stage will be confirmed if they win and the Costa Ricans don't.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a hard one to call. Germany are inconsistent but you can see the way Hansi Flick wants to play.

They will try to take the game to Spain but that is very dangerous.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague was another to appear on our 5 live World Cup preview show and he said Spain might struggle to score goals, but they have not made a bad start with seven in their first match.

I can see this ending a draw, which would not knock Germany out but would leave them on the brink of a group-stage exit for the second successive World Cup.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's predictions for the second round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

The Germans have won just one of their last seven matches against the Spaniards, including a 6-0 defeat in the Nations League when the sides last met on 17 November 2020. That is Germany's heaviest defeat since 1931.

Spain are vying to win consecutive World Cup matches for the first time since recording six successive victories on the way to lifting the trophy in 2010.

Luis Enrique's side scored as many goals in the 7-0 win versus Costa Rica as they did in four matches (comprising 390 minutes) at the 2018 World Cup.

Germany won each of their first eight matches under Hansi Flick, but have claimed just two victories in nine games since (D5, L2).

