FIFA World Cup - Group F
CroatiaCroatia16:00CanadaCanada
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Croatia v Canada

Last updated on .From the section Football

Nikola Vlasic of Croatia picks himself up off the ground after a missed chance during the World Cup draw against Morocco
Nikola Vlasic of Croatia went off injured shortly after missing a chance to score against Morocco
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

Croatia's Nikola Vlasic had to come off at half time against Morocco because of a calf problem and is considered a fitness doubt.

If he's not available, then one of Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic or Mislav Orsic will likely deputise.

Canada have no reported new injury concerns and Atiba Hutchison is set to become the first man to win 100 caps for the North American country.

Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston are both one booking from a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Canada are a bit like the USA in that they play front-foot football and are exciting to watch but can find themselves being picked off by teams who are willing to wait for them to blow up.

They might get some joy here though. Croatia are not exactly free-scoring and are not the team they were when they reached the final four years ago.

Prediction: 0-1

Croatia have never lost their second group match at the World Cup, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw against Japan in 2006 (W4, D1).

MATCH FACTS

  • Croatia's only defeat in their past 17 games was by 3-0 at home to Austria in the Nations League in June (W11, D5).
  • They failed to progress beyond the group stage at all three previous World Cups when they didn't win their opening fixture.
  • Canada have lost all four of their World Cup matches. They are also yet to score despite 50 attempts on goal across those games.
  • The Canadians could become only the second nation to fail to score in their first five World Cup fixtures, emulating Bolivia (1930-94).
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Saudi Arabia210123-13
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark10100001
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2Croatia10100001
3Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

