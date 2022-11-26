Croatia v Canada

Last updated on .From the section Football

Nikola Vlasic of Croatia went off injured shortly after missing a chance to score against Morocco

TEAM NEWS

Croatia's Nikola Vlasic had to come off at half time against Morocco because of a calf problem and is considered a fitness doubt.

If he's not available, then one of Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic or Mislav Orsic will likely deputise.

Canada have no reported new injury concerns and Atiba Hutchison is set to become the first man to win 100 caps for the North American country.

Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston are both one booking from a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Canada are a bit like the USA in that they play front-foot football and are exciting to watch but can find themselves being picked off by teams who are willing to wait for them to blow up.

They might get some joy here though. Croatia are not exactly free-scoring and are not the team they were when they reached the final four years ago.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Croatia's only defeat in their past 17 games was by 3-0 at home to Austria in the Nations League in June (W11, D5).

They failed to progress beyond the group stage at all three previous World Cups when they didn't win their opening fixture.

Canada have lost all four of their World Cup matches. They are also yet to score despite 50 attempts on goal across those games.

The Canadians could become only the second nation to fail to score in their first five World Cup fixtures, emulating Bolivia (1930-94).

