Belgium v Morocco

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has scored 68 goals in 102 caps

TEAM NEWS

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to miss a second match at this World Cup because of a hamstring injury - he has not played 90 minutes since 13 August.

Wing-back Thomas Meunier and forward Lois Openda could start after coming off the bench against Canada.

Morocco full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui will be assessed.

Yahia Attiyat Allah replaced Mazraoui against Croatia and he could deputise once again.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Belgium got a bit of a scare from Canada but I am expecting them to be much better this time.

Morocco weren't bad in their draw with Croatia, but we know the quality that Belgium have got.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Belgium's victory in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup is the only competitive meeting.

The Red Devils have won their last eight World Cup group stage matches to equal the tournament record achieved by Brazil on two occasions (1986-1994 and 2002-2010).

Morocco have won only two of their 17 World Cup matches (D6, L9). They claimed victories in their final group stage fixture in 1986 (3-1 against Portugal) and 1998 (3-0 against Scotland).

They have only reached the knockout phase at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

