Harder (left) withdrew from the Denmark squad after picking up a hamstring injury against Switzerland

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder is set to be sidelined for a "significant period" after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Harder had to be substituted in the 17th minute of Denmark's friendly win over Switzerland earlier this month.

She has scored three goals in four Women's Super League (WSL) matches for Chelsea this season.

"Pernille is expected to be sidelined for a significant period," said a Chelsea statement.

"Following a hamstring injury sustained while representing her native Denmark during the international break, Pernille has been reviewed at Cobham by the Chelsea medical team.

"Pernille will now begin a rehabilitation programme with support from the club's medical team."

Defending champions Chelsea, who lead the WSL table by three points, face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.