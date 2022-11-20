Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in this week's quiz?
Last updated on .From the section World Cup
England and Wales begin their World Cup campaigns on Monday, with the former facing Iran and the latter against the USA.
But how much do you know about their players?
Test your knowledge in the latest Question of Sport quiz.
Paul Parker, Peter Reid, John Hartson and Ashley Williams appear on Question of Sport's World Cup Special as England and Wales battle for the bragging rights. Catch up on the BBC iPlayer.
- How can a manager control his emotions? Sacked in the Morning discusses anger on the sidelines
- Which portable heater is best? Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used