FIFA World Cup - Group H
South KoreaSouth Korea13:00GhanaGhana
Venue: Education City Stadium

South Korea v Ghana

Last updated on .From the section Football

South Korea forward Son Heung-min
South Korea forward Son Heung-min wore a mask in the opening game to protect his recently fractured eye socket

TEAM NEWS

South Korea forward Hwan Hee-chan is not expected to recover from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the opening draw with Uruguay.

Hwang Ui-jo could be replaced by Cho Gue-sung in attack.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew and defender Seidu Alidu trained separately on Friday but both are expected to be available.

Ayew, Alidu, Inaki Williams and Mohammad Kudus are one booking away from suspension.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

South Korea's draw with Uruguay was goalless, but it wasn't dull. They had some chances, it's just they didn't take any of them.

They will probably feel they have to beat Ghana to give themselves a chance of getting out of a very open group, but it is going to be close.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions for the second round of World Cup games

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

MATCH FACTS

  • South Korea and Ghana have met in six official international matches, all friendlies. Both teams have recorded three wins.
  • The South Koreans failed to muster an attempt on target in their goalless draw with Uruguay.
  • Ghana are winless in their last five World Cup games (D2, L3).
  • South Korea can go three consecutive World Cup matches without defeat for just the second time.
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan21102114
2Spain11007073
3Costa Rica201107-71
4Germany100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2Croatia10100001
3Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

