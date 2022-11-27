Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group G
CameroonCameroon10:00SerbiaSerbia
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

World Cup 2022: Striker Dusan Vlahovic set to start as Serbia and Cameroon bid for first wins

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic has scored seven goals this season for Juventus but has been troubled by a recent abductor injury
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

Dusan Vlahovic is set to partner Aleksandar Mitrovic in Serbia's attack for their second World Cup group match against Cameroon.

Winger Filip Kostic is also fit after playing no part in Serbia's opening Group G defeat by Brazil.

Forwards Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbeumo are both set to start for Cameroon.

However, midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been ruled out of the rest of the Indomitable Lions' group matches.

Serbia are bottom of the group after a 2-0 loss to pre-tournament favourites Brazil, while Cameroon's 1-0 defeat by Switzerland means the African side are still seeking their first victory at a World Cup finals since 2002.

A loss for either team, combined with a draw between Brazil and Switzerland later on Monday (16:00 GMT), would see them exit the tournament with a match remaining.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

After watching Serbia against Brazil I am not very impressed by Statman Dave's leftfield pick for Serbia to win the World Cup.

I don't think they will beat a pretty average Cameroon side either.

Prediction: 1-1

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

MATCH FACTS

  • Serbia have lost both of their previous World Cup games against African sides, doing so against Ivory Coast in 2006 (2-3) and Ghana in 2010 (0-1).
  • Cameroon have lost their last eight matches at the World Cup, with those defeats coming across four tournaments (2002, 2010, 2014 and 2022). Defeat against Serbia would equal the longest-ever losing run by a nation at the World Cup, set by Mexico between 1930 and 1958 (Nine in a row).
  • Serbia have conceded in eight of their 10 games at the World Cup, shipping at least two goals in six of those games. However, they have won both games in which they've managed to keep a clean sheet.
  • Cameroon have won just one of their 15 World Cup matches against European opponents (Drawn five, lost nine), a 2-1 win over Romania in 1990. They are winless in 12 games since (Drawn three, lost nine), with Rigobert Song playing in six of those winless games and managing them in the 1-0 defeat to Switzerland.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21107074
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

Fifa World Cup 2022