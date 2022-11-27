Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Dusan Vlahovic has scored seven goals this season for Juventus but has been troubled by a recent abductor injury

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

Dusan Vlahovic is set to partner Aleksandar Mitrovic in Serbia's attack for their second World Cup group match against Cameroon.

Winger Filip Kostic is also fit after playing no part in Serbia's opening Group G defeat by Brazil.

Forwards Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbeumo are both set to start for Cameroon.

However, midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been ruled out of the rest of the Indomitable Lions' group matches.

Serbia are bottom of the group after a 2-0 loss to pre-tournament favourites Brazil, while Cameroon's 1-0 defeat by Switzerland means the African side are still seeking their first victory at a World Cup finals since 2002.

A loss for either team, combined with a draw between Brazil and Switzerland later on Monday (16:00 GMT), would see them exit the tournament with a match remaining.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

After watching Serbia against Brazil I am not very impressed by Statman Dave's leftfield pick for Serbia to win the World Cup.

I don't think they will beat a pretty average Cameroon side either.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS