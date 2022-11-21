Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Danny Johnson's goal for Walsall against Crawley was his first for four games

Walsall striker Danny Johnson is unsure about his future beyond January despite scoring his 12th goal for the club.

The 29-year-old joined the Saddlers in the summer on a six-month loan from Mansfield and started the season with a debut hat-trick against Hartlepool.

He scored a stoppage-time winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crawley to reach a dozen goals so far.

"I'm enjoying my time here. (But) In football, things happen and sometimes it's not up to you," he said.

"I just want to keep focusing on my football because I don't want to get distracted by anything," he told BBC Radio WM. "The manager knows I'm happy at this moment in time.

"I should have had a few more if I'm being harsh on myself, but I'm delighted to have double figures in the league now and 12 overall."

Johnson made 22 league appearances for Mansfield last season after joining them from Leyton Orient, but only nine were starts.

Should the two clubs agree to extend his loan at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, he is looking forward to renewing his strike partnership with former team-mate Conor Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, 27, had knee surgery after being injured against Rochdale in April and is still on the way back to match fitness.

"We played together at Orient and we had a really good start that year," Johnson said.

"We got quite a few goals playing together so it'll be good to see him back. He's been through a tough time in the last few months."