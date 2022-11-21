Andrew Parkinson has been Plymouth Argyle's chief executive since the summer of 2019, having previously worked at Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle will not be "foolhardy" in the January transfer window, says chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

The Pilgrims are two points clear at the top of League One but Steven Schumacher's side are winless in their past three matches in all competitions.

Conor Grant, Dan Scarr, Finn Azaz, James Bolton, James Wilson and Danny Mayor are also all currently injured.

"There is some money in the budget, we'll stick to the budget, we'll invest wisely," said Parkinson.

"We'll make sure that Steven Schumacher has got every opportunity to be able to get to where he wants to and where the club wants to get to," he added to BBC Radio Devon

"But it won't be foolhardy and it won't be investing lots of money at risk.

"It'll be thought through, it'll be based on the right decisions being made and it'll be about the long term, not the short term."

Argyle manager Schumacher signed a new deal to stay at the club until 2027 last week, and revealed there is a small amount in his budget should he want to invest in the squad in the new year.

Chairman and owner Simon Hallett's aim is for the Pilgrims to be a sustainable Championship club, with the Plymouth-born, United States-based businessman selling a 20% stake to an American consortium earlier this year for £4m to help invest in club infrastructure.

"We'll be sitting down together to look at what we need in January," Parkinson added.

"We will get the right balance between progressing, having the right investment, but we have a budget and we stick to that budget.

"That's the way the club operates, that's the way the club will operate, we're a sustainable club, but if we need it we'll be able to invest accordingly.

"But we're not going to throw the dice, and we've seen lots of clubs do that and you come unstuck, so we're not going to do that."

'Steven and the club are a very good fit'

Steven Schumacher first joined the club in the summer of 2019 as assistant manager to Ryan Lowe

Schumacher's new contract at Home Park came after speculation linking him to a number of vacant roles in the Championship.

Parkinson says the club has not been approached by any other side for Schumacher's services, adding that Argyle and the 38-year-old Liverpudlian are a perfect fit right now.

"We're on a journey, we've got ambitions that match Steven's," added Parkinson. "The club is very ambitious. What's not to like?

"If that speculation comes that way it says you're doing a good job and we should expect that to happen.

"This really signals that he's here for the long term, we want him here for the long term and we can do everything we want to together.

"Steven and the club are a very good fit, it's really exciting times, and that speculation may continue, with or without an extended contract.

"But what we do know is we're in a good place and he's the right manager for us, and it's the right time in his career to be at Argyle."