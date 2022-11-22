Close menu
FC Halifax Town P-P Dorking Wanderers: Away side unhappy with timing of postponement for waterlogged pitch

From the section National League

The Shay
Halifax Town have won five of their nine home games this season

Halifax's home game against Dorking Wanderers in the National League has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch for a second time this month.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on 1 November but heavy rain left the pitch unplayable.

Dorking have complained about the timing of the postponement, as they said they were boarding their coach when they were told the game was off.external-link

They say they are now looking to host a friendly on Tuesday instead.

No date has been set for the rearranged fixture.

The Shaymen are 14th in the National League table, while Dorking are three points and two places lower in 16th.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham20144252183446
2Notts County20136149173245
3Chesterfield19124340231740
4Woking20114534191537
5Southend2096528161233
6Barnet2010373838033
7Solihull Moors2086633231030
8Bromley208572826229
9Dag & Red198563435-129
10Boreham Wood197752319428
11Eastleigh208482425-128
12Maidenhead United208391923-427
13Wealdstone197572027-726
14Halifax197481725-825
15York206682322124
16Dorking196493545-1022
17Altrincham205782637-1122
18Aldershot1962112633-720
19Yeovil2031071621-519
20Maidstone United2046102242-2018
21Oldham184591727-1017
22Gateshead193792433-916
23Scunthorpe2036112540-1515
24Torquay2035122342-1914
View full National League table

