The FA Cup - Second Round
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town12:45StevenageStevenage
Venue: The Walks Stadium, England

King's Lynn Town v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

King's Lynn

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Jones
  • 5Crowther
  • 6Coulson
  • 22Scott
  • 17Jones
  • 7Clunan
  • 8Widdrington
  • 14Hargreaves
  • 3Denton
  • 10Barrett
  • 9Omotayo

Substitutes

  • 2Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 11Walker
  • 12Fleming
  • 13Blair
  • 15Stephens
  • 19Charles
  • 24Knowles
  • 38Ponticelli

Stevenage

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 2Wildin
  • 16Read
  • 17Gilbey
  • 3Clark
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Norris
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 4Reeves
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Smith
  • 20Earley
  • 24Amoo
  • 32Rose
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report to follow.

