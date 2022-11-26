King's Lynn Town v Stevenage

King's LynnKing's Lynn Town12:45StevenageStevenage
Line-ups
King's Lynn
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Jones
- 5Crowther
- 6Coulson
- 22Scott
- 17Jones
- 7Clunan
- 8Widdrington
- 14Hargreaves
- 3Denton
- 10Barrett
- 9Omotayo
Substitutes
- 2Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 4Callan-McFadden
- 11Walker
- 12Fleming
- 13Blair
- 15Stephens
- 19Charles
- 24Knowles
- 38Ponticelli
Stevenage
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Ashby-Hammond
- 6Sweeney
- 15Vancooten
- 5Piergianni
- 2Wildin
- 16Read
- 17Gilbey
- 3Clark
- 11Roberts
- 9Norris
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 1Chapman
- 4Reeves
- 8Taylor
- 10Campbell
- 14Smith
- 20Earley
- 24Amoo
- 32Rose
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match report to follow.