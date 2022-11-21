Last updated on .From the section Wales

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Gareth Bale said he had "no doubts" about taking the penalty which brought Wales' first World Cup goal since 1958 in their 1-1 draw with the USA.

Timothy Weah's calm finish looked set to give the US victory until Bale was fouled by Walker Zimmerman and stepped up to score the 82nd-minute penalty.

Captain Bale told ITV: "Yeah, [it was] always [going to be] me. No doubts in my head. I feel like I have to step up and I'm happy to do so."

Wales play Iran next up on Friday.

Boss Rob Page said "once against it's all about Bale" after the Los Angeles FC forward's 41st international goal.

When asked if Bale was always going to take the penalty, he told ITV: "A million percent. He's never let us down."

Wales were deservedly behind at half-time in Doha through Weah's 36th-minute opener, but improved after bringing on target man Kieffer Moore for Daniel James at the break.

"To go a goal behind against a good team was similar to Switzerland at Euro 2020 [a 1-1 draw in their opening game]," added Page.

"We showed character and determination to come back. It was important not to lose the first game. Credit to the lads for the shift they put in.

"That [change up front] was nothing about Dan. It just suited Kieffer to get us up the pitch. We couldn't play through their press. It made a big difference."

Bale said: "It was not a good first half. They played really well and we played poorly.

"We were torn up by the gaffer at half-time and changed a few things. The boys came out fighting and battling. We looked like we were going to win from the start of the second half.

"It was a great point from where we were. We showed character, we go again."

Page, though, said "the medical team will have work to do" before their match against an Iran side that lost 6-2 to England in their opening Group B game.

"We have players not playing week in, week out, they are cramping up," he added.

Bale said: "Our second-half performance was fantastic. It gave us a lot of confidence. Now it's all about recovering and let's get going again."