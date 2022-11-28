Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group A
NetherlandsNetherlands15:00QatarQatar
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal says Netherlands have to believe they can win tournament

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Netherlands training
The Netherlands finished third under Louis van Gaal (right) at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Louis van Gaal says the Netherlands have to believe they can win the World Cup and not just target reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.

The Netherlands, who are unbeaten in 17 matches, defeated Senegal 2-0 in their opening Group A game then drew 1-1 with Ecuador in the second.

They need just a point against Qatar on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16.

"I think you always have to identify the goal, the purpose for which you are here," said the Dutch manager.

"Then you can work your way towards that purpose. If you don't identify that purpose and say 'the last 16 or the quarter-finals is enough', that isn't the right way to do things."

The Netherlands are level on four points with Ecuador in Group A and both teams have the same goal difference. They will still qualify if they lose to Qatar, provided the South American side beat Senegal.

Van Gaal, who is in his third spell as the national side's coach and oversaw a third-placed finish at the World Cup in 2014, said his squad share his vision on how far they can go.

He added: "I never said we're going to become world champion, I said we can become it, that we have a chance, and the players have also become convinced of that."

Qatar, meanwhile, are bottom of the group and cannot progress further in the tournament following a 2-0 defeat by Ecuador and 3-1 loss to Senegal.

"I don't feel disappointed or embarrassed," said Qatar manager Felix Sanchez.

"I think these players have shown they can compete in many competitions. A World Cup is the most demanding competition."

TEAM NEWS

The Netherlands forward Memphis Depay will not be rushed back into the starting XI after suffering a hamstring injury two months before the start of the World Cup.

Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is one yellow card away from a suspension, so Jurrien Timber could keep his place in Van Gaal's defence.

Qatar are likely to remain unchanged as they try to avoid becoming the first host nation to exit without winning at least a point.

MATCH FACTS

  • The Netherlands have won all four of their World Cup matches against Asian sides, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once. This is their first ever meeting with Qatar in any competition.
  • Qatar have lost both of their 2022 World Cup matches; no single host nation has ever lost as many as three matches at an edition of the tournament.
  • The Netherlands managed just two shots at goal in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador; that was the fewest efforts at goal by a European nation in a World Cup match on record (since 1966).
  • The host country has won their final group-stage match in five of the last six World Cup tournaments (including both Japan and South Korea as joint-hosts in 2002), with Russia losing 3-0 to Uruguay in 2018 in the other.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil21102024
2Switzerland21101014
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2Ghana21015503
3Uruguay10100001
4South Korea201123-11
View full FIFA World Cup tables

