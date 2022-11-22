Last updated on .From the section National League

Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital.

Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.

The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday.

"We're two weeks tonight from when that horrific incident happened," Gill told BBC Points West.

"I never thought I'd get an opportunity to talk to him this quick, in that way. It's remarkable, really."

Fletcher has been at Southmead Hospital in Bristol since the incident, which occurred five minutes into the National League South fixture.

The game was abandoned and Bath's men's and women's teams subsequently postponed their upcoming matches.

"I'm just delighted that he's coherent, he can talk to me, he can communicate," Gill said.

"There's a long road for him still, he's by no means perfect because he's gone through a major operation and a real horrific incident that was seen here.

"We're just happy that he's with us and we're hoping that he continues to progress as quickly as he possibly can. But there's no rush for it, we just want Alex around us."

A message from Gareth Southgate

Fletcher has received messages of support from around the football world since the incident.

Yet Gill was able to take him another message, from England manager Gareth Southgate, who recorded a video following the team's 6-2 victory over Iran in the World Cup.

"Gareth kindly sent Alex a message today, which is fantastic. A personal message to Alex Fletcher from the England manager while they're away in the middle of a major cup competition," he said.

"Very emotional, even me looking at that this morning. I've been in the hospital and shared it with Alex and his family and it was a really touching moment.

"We can't thank people enough, local people as well but nationwide, all across the world, and it tells what the football community is about."

Bath City manager Jerry Gill was able to get Fletcher a message from England manager Gareth Southgate

A fundraising page, which was set up to help Fletcher with his recovery, has now raised nearly £17,000.

Gill said it was going to take "a long time" for Fletcher to go back to work, while he is also due to get married next year.

"Even to stand up physically it's tough for him at the moment, he said to me today it felt like he'd run a marathon just to stand up," Gill continued.

"But from where he was at to where he is now, I'm really encouraged and I know his family is and I know Alex is."

Bath City's men's team returned to the pitch in the FA Trophy last Saturday.

They beat Billericay Town 3-1 away and Fletcher's jersey was held during the goal celebrations.

"It was a little bit surreal because you don't feel like you want to celebrate too much, but the emotion around that game, it was all built around Alex," Gill added.

"We got through it together and we'll get through it as a club."