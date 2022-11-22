Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales midfielder Harry Wilson challenges Weston McKennie during the 1-1 draw with USA

Harry Wilson says Wales will face an Iran side who are determined to deliver a response when they meet in World Cup Group B on Friday (10:00 GMT).

Wales take on the Iranians knowing victory may be vital to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their tournament opener on Monday.

"It was a difficult result for them. England was always going to be difficult," said Wales midfielder Wilson.

"They will be looking for a reaction and I think that is what we are going to see.

"It will be up to us to make sure we are on form to try and get the three points."

While England lead the way in the group thanks to their opening win, Wales are on one point alongside the USA having started their first World Cup campaign in 64 years with a 1-1 draw against the Americans.

Gregg Berhalter's US side meet England next, on Friday evening.

Wales fell behind to Tim Weah's first-half goal, but Robert Page's side avoided defeat thanks to another pivotal contribution from Gareth Bale.

The Wales captain won a late penalty, drawing a foul from USA defender Tim Ream, and then drilled home from the spot.

"He drags us through tough games and got his goal," said Wilson.

"He deserves to be on this stage for what he has done at club level over the years and also what he has done for our country as well.

"His performances over the years, I think he deserves to play at the World Cup on the world stage before he retires."