Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston's David Martindale has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November

Livingston manager David Martindale says he has the strongest squad he's ever had at the club and believes his side could finish in the top four.

Martindale has been named as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November, with Celtic the only team to inflict defeat on Livingston in their last six games.

The West Lothian side sit fourth at the break, just two points off third place.

"We deal with every game in isolation," Martindale said.

"But do I think this group could get top four? Yes I do. Top six? Yes I do. Is the collective objective finishing 10th? Yes, it is.

"The league can change very quickly. Celtic are the team to beat, Ange [Postecoglou] has built a formidable squad.

"Rangers are in a transitional period and now Hearts, being out of Europe, are going to come back even stronger when they get all their players back.

"It's a really tight group of teams, I think anything can happen. I don't think anybody's nailed on for second at this point in time.

"And I don't think you can say, hand on heart: 'this team's going to finish 12th in the Premier League'. I try to just look at three points on a Saturday. Dundee United is the next focus, Celtic, and then Hibs.

"But this is probably the strongest group of players I've had in my time in the Premiership."

'Difficult for managers without British experience'

Martindale, who has been manager for the vast majority of Livingston's five-season stay in the top flight, says he was not surprised to see Giovanni van Bronckhorst lose his job at Rangers given recent results.

Reports have linked former Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale with the job, and Martindale says appointing the Queens Park Rangers boss would make sense.

"I think Michael Beale would be a great fit, but that's up to Michael and Rangers, not David Martindale," he said.

"There's a lot of talent in Scotland, Sean Dyche has been linked and that would be a fantastic signing. I would always like to see progression in the British game.

"There's a lot to be said for hiring someone who knows the players and knowledge of Scottish or British football, which I think is hugely beneficial. It's a different style and you give yourself a good head start.

"I'm not saying foreign managers can't be successful in Scotland, of course not. But I think when you look at foreign managers who've come into Scottish football without any British football experience it's been difficult for them.

"Managers with British experience probably hit the ground running a bit quicker. That's just my personal opinion."