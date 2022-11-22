Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England forward Beth Mead will be out for "an extended period" after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, her club Arsenal said.

Mead, 27, sustained the injury late in Saturday's Women's Super League loss to Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

Mead helped England win Euro 2022 last summer, winning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award.

She was also voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

